CALGARY
Calgary

    • 3 dead in Rocky View County crash

    (Supplied/RCMP) (Supplied/RCMP)
    Share

    Three people are dead following a motor vehicle collision in Rocky View County on Friday morning.

    EMS says paramedics from Chestermere and Calgary were called to Highway 564 and Highway 9 around 10 a.m. on Friday.

    According to EMS, three people were declared dead at the scene and another individual was not injured.

    Ages and genders of the deceased were not available at the time of this writing.

    RCMP has confirmed the deaths.

    The collision was between an SUV and a semi-truck.

    The deceased were all travelling in the SUV. The uninjured individual is the driver of the semi-truck.

    Sources tell CTV News Calgary the collision was a T-bone crash at the intersection.

    According to RCMP, a collision analyst has been out to the scene.

    RCMP also says that stretch of road should be open again at some point on Friday evening.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt

    Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump’s near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president’s ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former U.S. president’s injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News