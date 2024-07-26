3 dead in Rocky View County crash

Three people are dead following a motor vehicle collision in Rocky View County on Friday morning.

EMS says paramedics from Chestermere and Calgary were called to Highway 564 and Highway 9 around 10 a.m. on Friday.

According to EMS, three people were declared dead at the scene and another individual was not injured.

Ages and genders of the deceased were not available at the time of this writing.

RCMP has confirmed the deaths.

The collision was between an SUV and a semi-truck.

The deceased were all travelling in the SUV. The uninjured individual is the driver of the semi-truck.

Sources tell CTV News Calgary the collision was a T-bone crash at the intersection.

According to RCMP, a collision analyst has been out to the scene.

RCMP also says that stretch of road should be open again at some point on Friday evening.