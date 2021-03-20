CALGARY -- Calgary firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in a duplex Friday night that resulted in injuries to one person.

Emergency crews responded to the home, in the 6000 block of Eight Avenue S.E., at about 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters immediately began to work on the blaze while additional members went inside to search the structure.

One person was found inside the home. They were taken to hospital by EMS for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Four other residents of the home managed to escape and officials say two pet cats are also unaccounted for.

No other injuries were reported.

Crews are still at the scene to monitor the wreckage and deal with any flare-ups. The cause of the fire is under investigation.