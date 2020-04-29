1 injured in rollover crash on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary
Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 12:12PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 29, 2020 3:19PM MDT
Emergency crews at the scene of a late morning crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Chestermere
CALGARY -- One man is in hospital after a serious rollover crash near the Town of Chestermere Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at about 11:45 a.m.
EMS confirm to CTV News they were called to the scene and took an adult male to hospital. The victim, who is in his 30s, was in serious but non-life threatening condition.
STARS Air Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene and assisted with paramedics, but did not transport any patients from the scene.
The crash was cleared at approximately 2:30 p.m.