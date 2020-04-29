CALGARY -- One man is in hospital after a serious rollover crash near the Town of Chestermere Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at about 11:45 a.m.

Update: WB Hwy1, in Chestermere, MVC has been cleared, all lanes has been fully reopened. (2:29pm) #ABRoads #yyctraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) April 29, 2020

EMS confirm to CTV News they were called to the scene and took an adult male to hospital. The victim, who is in his 30s, was in serious but non-life threatening condition.

STARS Air Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene and assisted with paramedics, but did not transport any patients from the scene.

The crash was cleared at approximately 2:30 p.m.