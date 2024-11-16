McMahon Stadium gets a makeover as turf replacement underway

Work is underway to replace the artificial turf at McMahon Stadium.

The old turf, which was installed in 2014, is being stripped off and a new surface will be installed in April, according to the manufacturer, “Fieldturf.”

The company said infill from the stadium will be recycled and reused.

McMahon is getting the same type of fieldturf that was installed at Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium in May.

The Stamps, Dinos and Wild FC will all play on the new surface next season. Calgary is set to host the 2026 Grey Cup game at McMahon as well.

The 2024 Grey Cup game takes place Sunday in Vancouver, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers taking on the Toronto Argonauts.