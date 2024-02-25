1 person hospitalized following early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail

One person is in life-threatening condition after an early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail in Calgary.

Around 6:15 a.m., at the intersection of Edmonton Trail and 1st Avenue N.E., police say two people were involved in some sort of altercation by an unconfirmed number of assailants.

One person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition while the other was examined on scene by EMS and released.

Police are on scene conducting a forensic examination.

The intersection at Edmonton Trail and 1 Street NE is closed while they investigate.

ALERT: Police incident on Edmonton Tr and 1 Ave NE, the intersection is closed. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) February 25, 2024

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.