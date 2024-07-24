CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary Folk Festival announces schedule change on eve of event

    The 2024 Calgary Folk Festival kicks off Thursday night on Prince's Island Park. (Photo: X@calgaryfolkfest) The 2024 Calgary Folk Festival kicks off Thursday night on Prince's Island Park. (Photo: X@calgaryfolkfest)
    The Calgary Folk Festival announced late Wednesday afternoon that Charlie Parr and Robert Finley won’t be performing at this year’s event.

    “We are currently making small schedule adjustments,” the festival's communications team posted on X. “Be sure to check our website for the most up-to-date version.”

    The popular folk festival kicks off Thursday with a 5:30 p.m. concert featuring Luna Li, Making Movies, Leif Vollebekk and Ben Howard. There’s also a concert on a second stage Thursday night featuring the Umbrella Collective, Leith Ross, BIM (Benin International Musical) and The Mariachi Ghost.

    For more information and updates about the festival, go here.

