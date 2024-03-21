10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

CALGARY
    Grape Escape

    • What: Head to the BMO Centre for Grape Escape, Calgary's largest premium wine, spirits and beer-tasting event.
    • When: Friday,March 22 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, March 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: $70

    YYC Food & Drink Experience

    • What: More than 85 Calgary restaurants are participating in the YYC Food & Drink Experience, an annual food festival that sees venues throughout the city offer special three or five-course meals for a nominal fee.
    • When: March 15 – 31.
    • Where: Various venues throughout Calgary.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Hairspray

    • What: Broadway Across Canada presents Hairspray, the Tony-award-winning musical.
    • When: March 19 – 24, 2024.
    • Where: The Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium,
    • Cost: Prices vary

    The Girl on the Train

    • What: Watch The Girl on the Train at Vertigo Theatre. The play is based on the psychological thriller novel by Paula Hawkins, turned into a 2016 film starring Emily Blunt.  
    • When: March 16 – April 14
    • Where: Vertigo Theatre
    • Cost: Prices vary

    As You Like It

    • What: Theatre Calgary presents William Shakespeare's classic comedy of love and mistaken identity – with a twist! Watch As You Like It, adapted to feature music from The Beatles.
    • When: Feb. 27 – March 24
    • Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons, 220 Ninth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Beach Barbie's Birthday Bash

    • What: Jubilations Junior presents Beach Barbie's Birthday Bash, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
    • When: Saturdays until March 23, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: $44.95 for adults and $41.95 for kids (12 and under).

    Festival of Animated Objects

    • What: The Festival of Animated Objects marries the practice of mask and puppet arts with contemporary spaces, themes and ideas.
    • When: March 8– 24, 2024
    • Where: Various venues throughout Calgary.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Roughnecks vs. Fire Wolves

    • What: It's Marvel Night as The Calgary Roughnecks take on the Albany Fire Wolves at the Saddledome, featuring Marvel-themed jerseys and a balancing act during halftime.
    • When: Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Hitmen vs. Broncos

    • What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Swift Current Broncos at the Saddledome.
    • When: Saturday, March 23 at 6 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Flames vs. Sabres

    • What: The Calgary Flames take on the Buffalo Sabres at the Saddledome.
    • When: Sunday, March 24 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

