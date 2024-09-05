CALGARY
    10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Sept. 6 - 8)

    Halloweekends at Calaway Park features a family-friendly display of Halloween-themed scenes through the south side of the park. (Facebook/Calaway Park) Halloweekends at Calaway Park features a family-friendly display of Halloween-themed scenes through the south side of the park. (Facebook/Calaway Park)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Spruce Meadows Masters

    • What: Head to Spruce Meadows to watch the Masters, a show jumping tournament featuring top athletes (and their equine partners) from across the world.
    • When: Until Sept. 8, 2024.
    • Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: General admission is $25 for adults, $15 for kids (eight to 12) and $15 for seniors.

    Blue Jay Sessions 5th Anniversary Spectacular

    • What: The Blue Jay Sessions celebrates five years of live performances from Canadian singers and songwriters with a Fifth Anniversary Spectacular. The event is theatrically inspired, and will merge together elements of Broadway production and live music.
    • When: Friday, Sept. 6 , 2024.
    • Where: Mamdani Opera Centre, 1315 Seventh St. S.W.
    • Cost: Tickets are $45 at the door ($75 for VIP).

    Calgary Ribfest

    • What: The Western Canada Rib Fest Tour comes to Calgary from Sept. 6 to 8, serving award-winning ribs (and other foods) to families.
    • When: Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Where: McMahon Stadium,1817 Crowchild Tr. N.W.
    • Cost: Free admission.

    Dandyfest

    • What: Head to Dandy Brewing for Dandyfest, a celebration of beer, food, music and art featuring more than 20 breweries from across North America.
    • When: Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Where: The Dandy Brewing Company and DandyPizza, 2003 11 St. S.E.
    • Cost: From $38 to $50.

    Halloweekends at Calaway Park

    • What: Dress up in a costume and head to Calaway Park for Halloweekends, featuring afamily-friendly display of Halloween-themed scenes through the south side of the park.
    • When: Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 7 to Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: Calaway Park, 245033 Range Rd. 33.
    • Cost: $52 (ages three to 49), $42 (ages 50 and up) and $40 after 2 p.m. Children two and under are free.

    Market Nights

    • What: Head to Heritage Park to shop items from local vendors and grab a bite to eat at Market Nights. Pets are welcome.
    • When: Every Saturday (until Sept. 14, 2024) from 3 to 9 p.m.
    • Where: Heritage Plaza at Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Park S.W.
    • Cost: Free to attend.

    Splashin' Sundays

    • What: Head to Calgary's Carriage House Hotel for the 18+ Splashin' Sundays pool party at the venue's rooftop pool, featuring house music from live DJs.
    • When: Sunday, Sept. 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and additional dates.
    • Where: Carriage House Hotel, 9030 Macleod Tr. South.
    • Cost: Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

    School of Rock

    • What: Watch the 2003 movie School of Rock starring Jack Black.
    • When: 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.
    • Where: The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave S.E.
    • Cost: $12.

    Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factory

    • What: Jubilations Junior presents, Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factorywritten for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
    • When: Until Oct. 19, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: From $41.95.

    More Greased

    • What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents More Greased. The plot focuses on Sandy and Danny, who have since graduated.
    • When: Until Oct. 19, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

