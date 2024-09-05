10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Sept. 6 - 8)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Spruce Meadows Masters

: Head to Spruce Meadows to watch the Masters, a show jumping tournament featuring top athletes (and their equine partners) from across the world. When: Until Sept. 8, 2024.

Blue Jay Sessions 5th Anniversary Spectacular

The Blue Jay Sessions celebrates five years of live performances from Canadian singers and songwriters with a Fifth Anniversary Spectacular. The event is theatrically inspired, and will merge together elements of Broadway production and live music. When: Friday, Sept. 6 , 2024.

Calgary Ribfest

: The Western Canada Rib Fest Tour comes to Calgary from Sept. 6 to 8, serving award-winning ribs (and other foods) to families. When: Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dandyfest

: Head to Dandy Brewing for Dandyfest, a celebration of beer, food, music and art featuring more than 20 breweries from across North America. When: Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Halloweekends at Calaway Park

: Dress up in a costume and head to Calaway Park for Halloweekends, featuring afamily-friendly display of Halloween-themed scenes through the south side of the park. When: Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 7 to Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Market Nights

: Head to Heritage Park to shop items from local vendors and grab a bite to eat at Market Nights. Pets are welcome. When: Every Saturday (until Sept. 14, 2024) from 3 to 9 p.m.

Splashin' Sundays

Head to Calgary's Carriage House Hotel for the 18+ Splashin' Sundays pool party at the venue's rooftop pool, featuring house music from live DJs. When: Sunday, Sept. 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and additional dates.

School of Rock

: Watch the 2003 movie School of Rock starring Jack Black. When: 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.

Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factory

: Jubilations Junior presents, Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factory, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind. When: Until Oct. 19, 2024.

