10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Sept. 6 - 8)
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:
Spruce Meadows Masters
- What: Head to Spruce Meadows to watch the Masters, a show jumping tournament featuring top athletes (and their equine partners) from across the world.
- When: Until Sept. 8, 2024.
- Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
- Cost: General admission is $25 for adults, $15 for kids (eight to 12) and $15 for seniors.
Blue Jay Sessions 5th Anniversary Spectacular
- What: The Blue Jay Sessions celebrates five years of live performances from Canadian singers and songwriters with a Fifth Anniversary Spectacular. The event is theatrically inspired, and will merge together elements of Broadway production and live music.
- When: Friday, Sept. 6 , 2024.
- Where: Mamdani Opera Centre, 1315 Seventh St. S.W.
- Cost: Tickets are $45 at the door ($75 for VIP).
Calgary Ribfest
- What: The Western Canada Rib Fest Tour comes to Calgary from Sept. 6 to 8, serving award-winning ribs (and other foods) to families.
- When: Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: McMahon Stadium,1817 Crowchild Tr. N.W.
- Cost: Free admission.
Dandyfest
- What: Head to Dandy Brewing for Dandyfest, a celebration of beer, food, music and art featuring more than 20 breweries from across North America.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: The Dandy Brewing Company and DandyPizza, 2003 11 St. S.E.
- Cost: From $38 to $50.
Halloweekends at Calaway Park
- What: Dress up in a costume and head to Calaway Park for Halloweekends, featuring afamily-friendly display of Halloween-themed scenes through the south side of the park.
- When: Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 7 to Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Calaway Park, 245033 Range Rd. 33.
- Cost: $52 (ages three to 49), $42 (ages 50 and up) and $40 after 2 p.m. Children two and under are free.
Market Nights
- What: Head to Heritage Park to shop items from local vendors and grab a bite to eat at Market Nights. Pets are welcome.
- When: Every Saturday (until Sept. 14, 2024) from 3 to 9 p.m.
- Where: Heritage Plaza at Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Park S.W.
- Cost: Free to attend.
Splashin' Sundays
- What: Head to Calgary's Carriage House Hotel for the 18+ Splashin' Sundays pool party at the venue's rooftop pool, featuring house music from live DJs.
- When: Sunday, Sept. 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and additional dates.
- Where: Carriage House Hotel, 9030 Macleod Tr. South.
- Cost: Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.
School of Rock
- What: Watch the 2003 movie School of Rock starring Jack Black.
- When: 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.
- Where: The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave S.E.
- Cost: $12.
Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factory
- What: Jubilations Junior presents, Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factory, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
- When: Until Oct. 19, 2024.
- Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
- Cost: From $41.95.
More Greased
- What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents More Greased. The plot focuses on Sandy and Danny, who have since graduated.
- When: Until Oct. 19, 2024.
- Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Early election 'more likely' Singh says after pulling out of deal with Trudeau
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'has let Canadians down,' and he’s aware that in doing so, an early election is 'more likely.'
Are interest rate cuts a good sign for homeowners, current and future?
As the Bank of Canada cuts its interest rate for the third straight time, one real estate expert shares what the downward trend means for the housing market.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Singh swings for the fences, but why now?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh decided to 'go for broke' and pulled out of a supply and confidence deal with Justin Trudeau. But why now? Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair highlights some possible reasons in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Discord users tipped off FBI last year about suspect in Georgia school shooting, report says
Users of the social media site Discord tipped off the FBI last year about the teenager charged with opening fire at a Georgia high school, a sheriff's report said.
U.S. charges former Trump 2016 campaign adviser Dimitri Simes over work for sanctioned Russian media
The U.S. government has charged a Russian-born U.S. citizen and former adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign with working for a sanctioned Russian state television network and laundering the proceeds.
Lawsuit over management of The Stronach Group's wealth settled out of court: company
The Stronach Group says a lawsuit filed by Frank Stronach's son and granddaughter over management of the family business's wealth has been settled out of court.
Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner
Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80 per cent of her body was burned in an attack by her partner. She was 33.
A French woman whose husband is accused of inviting men to rape her testifies in court
A woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband so that she could be raped while unconscious by other men testified Thursday that her world collapsed when police uncovered the years of alleged abuse.
A 13-foot (and growing) python was seized from a New York home and sent to a zoo
A 13-foot (four-metre) Burmese python was confiscated from an upstate New York man who was keeping the still-growing snake in a small tank, authorities said.
