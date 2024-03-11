CALGARY
    10-year-old girl who went missing in Calgary located: police

    Calgary Police Service
    Calgary police say a 10-year-old girl who went missing in the city's southwest on Monday has been located.

    The child was last seen around 12:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of 26th Avenue S.W.

    Police issued an update on Tuesday morning saying she had been found.

