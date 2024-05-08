CALGARY
Calgary

    • Northbound lane closed along Aquitania Blvd in Lethbridge

    The City of Lethbridge has temporarily closed the northbound lane along 23 Aquitania Boulevard West. (Photo: X@CityofLethbridge)
    A lane closure was announced by the City of Lethbridge Wednesday.

    The city said it's doing water service installs which means the northbound lane along 23 Aquitania Boulevard Westwill be temporarily closed.

    Weather permitting, work should be completed and the lane re-opened by May 21.

