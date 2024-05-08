Brooks Bandits getting ready for BCHL Alberta division finals

LETHBRIDGE -

It took seven games, but the Brooks Bandits were able to knock off the Okotoks Oilers in the BCHL Alberta division semi-finals.

After a hard-fought series, the Bandits are feeling battle-tested.

"The mood in the room is pretty high. That series was long and hard. Winning a Game 7 at home in front of our fans was super. The building was packed and full of energy, so we have that same energy," Bandits defenceman Ethan Beyer said.

Now, the Bandits will face off against the Sherwood Park Crusaders in the division championship.

The Crusaders finished second in the division, behind the Bandits.

Brooks won six out of seven games between the two this year, but that doesn't mean the bandits will take the Crusaders lightly.

"They have a lot of offensive power. They score a lot of goals, but they also have a great goaltender, similar to us. I think it's a pretty even matchup. It's going to come down to who plays better defensively, I believe," Bandits forward Davide Patella said.

These playoffs are looking a bit different for Brooks than in years past.

Earlier this year, the Bandits and four other teams left the AJHL and joined the BCHL.

That means the Bandits won't get the chance to defend their national title.

"For us, it's just about being proud of the accomplishments we've tackled as a team and as a group. The challenges we've overcome have been monumental. It would just be the cherry on top to secure this championship," assistant coach Dakota Mason said.

While the trophy they're playing for may have changed, the goal remains the same.

"I think most hockey players and hockey people, they're not so worried about winning the trophy. The biggest thing is they want to win the last game of the season. So for us, that hasn't really changed," Mason said.

The division finals will start in Sherwood Park due to scheduling conflicts at Centennial Regional Arena.

Game 1 is Friday at 7 p.m.