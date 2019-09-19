11-year-old reports being sexually assaulted while walking to school in southwest Calgary
An 11-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted while walking to school with her mother.
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 3:12PM MDT
Police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger in the southwest community of Cedarbrae.
The girl was walking to school with her mother just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Cedarwood Rise and Oakfield Drive S.W. when a man approached them from behind.
He touched the girl sexually then ran away.
Officers circulated the area but did not find a suspect.
The man is described as:
- Being in his late teens or early 20s
- Slim build with a brown complexion
- Standing about five-foot-four (162 cms)
- Wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and grey shoes
Police say the man may have arrived and left the area in a silver SUV.
The incident is not believed to be connected to a series of indecent acts reported in the southeast last week however police are reminding parents to be vigilant.
Some tips from police for parents include:
- Watch for individuals hanging around places where children frequent who are not with any particular child
- Accompany young children to school or other places they are going so that they are not alone
- Supervise young children when they are outside playing so you can see if anyone is interacting with them inappropriately
- Teach older children to have a buddy with them when they are going somewhere
- Talk to children about going to safe strangers if an adult makes them feel uncomfortable, such as a teacher, transit driver, police officer or group of people in a public place like a restaurant
- Teach your child to trust their instincts and run away from people who make them feel unsafe
- Tell your child that they should resist, yell or make noise if a person they meet makes them feel unsafe or if a stranger touches them inappropriately
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.