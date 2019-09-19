Police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger in the southwest community of Cedarbrae.

The girl was walking to school with her mother just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Cedarwood Rise and Oakfield Drive S.W. when a man approached them from behind.

He touched the girl sexually then ran away.

Officers circulated the area but did not find a suspect.

The man is described as:

Being in his late teens or early 20s

Slim build with a brown complexion

Standing about five-foot-four (162 cms)

Wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and grey shoes

Police say the man may have arrived and left the area in a silver SUV.

The incident is not believed to be connected to a series of indecent acts reported in the southeast last week however police are reminding parents to be vigilant.

Some tips from police for parents include:

Watch for individuals hanging around places where children frequent who are not with any particular child

Accompany young children to school or other places they are going so that they are not alone

Supervise young children when they are outside playing so you can see if anyone is interacting with them inappropriately

Teach older children to have a buddy with them when they are going somewhere

Talk to children about going to safe strangers if an adult makes them feel uncomfortable, such as a teacher, transit driver, police officer or group of people in a public place like a restaurant

Teach your child to trust their instincts and run away from people who make them feel unsafe

Tell your child that they should resist, yell or make noise if a person they meet makes them feel unsafe or if a stranger touches them inappropriately

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.