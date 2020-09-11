CALGARY -- Organizers knew it was too big an event to cancel outright because it traditionally raises over $1 million annually for the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

In this year of a pandemic just under 500 people signed up to take part in the event virtually. Instead of gathering out at the Millarville Racetrack for the start of the march September 11th, participants watched the kickoff online at 9 a.m.

“We’ve already had such incredible feedback,” said Joyce Van Deurzen, Executive Director, The Kidney Foundation of Canada, Southern Alberta Branch. “People in tears, people touched, people feeling the Kidney March heart the way they always do on this first day of Kidney March every year.”

All the necessary changes have been made to keep participants safe and continue the Kidney March mission of making the biggest impact possible to improve the lives of those affected by kidney disease.

Marchers are still walking 100 kilometres and raising a minimum of $2,200 each but are completing the march in their own communities.

They began their journey on August 10 and will have completed 70 kilometres by September 10.

September 11 - 13 participants will connect virtually for the final three days and walk 10 kilometres per day to complete their goal.

James Maxim is one of the marchers who has taken part in the event for the last six years.

“About seven years ago I found out that I have a tendency to grow kidney stones,” said Maxim. “So I had them removed surgically and one day I was going through the City of Calgary and I saw the banner for the Kidney March and I decided to participate that particular year.”

Maxim has been walking a lot on his own and is hoping to more than double the required 100 kilometres for this year’s march. But he misses the social aspect of the event.

“I miss that atmosphere sleeping in the tent for three days, getting up in the morning and you’re seeing people in different wardrobe fashion,” said Maxim. “Getting ready for breakfast, getting ready for yoga, and then getting their stuff together and then marching on the highway.”

1 in 10 Canadians has kidney disease. A person can lose up to 80 per cent kidney function without symptoms and kidney failure is irreversible. There is no cure for kidney disease and 78 per cent of Canadians waiting for an organ transplant are waiting for a kidney.

So far this year’s event has raised close to $1 million, much of it going to kidney research.

“Investments in research bring us that much closer to a cure,” said Van Deurzen. “They bring us changes in treatment, advancements in care and that’s what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to change lives and all of that comes from research.”

Learn more about the Kidney March here:www.kidneymarch.ca