12-year-old boy dies in quad rollover near Taber

A 12-year-old boy is dead after a quad rolled over near Taber Saturday morning.

Officers responded at 10 a.m. to a report of a single quad rollover in the area around Range Road 190. By the time they arrived, the lone driver, a 12-year-old boy, was declared dead on scene.

The boy's name is not being released.

Taber RCMP sends condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.