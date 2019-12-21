EDMONTON -- On the winter solstice—the longest night of the year—Calgarians commemorated 123 people who died while living on the streets in 2019.

The fifth “Longest Night of the Year” vigil was held Dec. 21 at Calgary City Hall in remembrance of those who passed while experiencing homelessness.

The Client Action Committee and Calgary Homeless Foundation organize it.

“There is a release and healing that comes from honouring someone’s life. For people in homeless, they may not find out for days—or even weeks—that one of their friends who is with them on the street has died,” explained Diana Krecsy, president of the Calgary Homeless Foundation.

“This is an opportunity. It’s about honouring people’s lives and letting people heal and say good-bye.”

The service consisted of traditional drumming, poetry, a minute of silence, and a reading of all 123 names.

Calgary Homeless Foundation, the Client Action Committee and the City of Calgary also announced a memorial that will be erected downtown in 2020.

In 2018, 137 people died while living homeless in Calgary.

