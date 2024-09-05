You can catch CTV Calgary's newscast for Sept. 5, 2024, right here

CALGARY
    Hello, Calgary!

    With Thursday's CTV News Calgary @ 5 and CTV News Calgary @ 6 pre-empted, we've put together a special online edition for you, anchored by Tara Nelson.

    This special online edition can be viewed above, as well as from our Top Videos page and our newscast pages.

    Today, we have stories from Kevin Green, Alesia Fieldberg, Mark Villani and Kevin Fleming.

    Our reporters' video stories from Thursday's webcast will be made available as Top Videos as per usual.

    As well, Thursday's late newscast and all of Friday's newscasts will air on television and be posted online as per usual.

    –CTV News Calgary

