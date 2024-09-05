CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flames to livestream memorial service for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

    A memorial service for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau scheduled for Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. will be livestreamed by the Calgary Flames on their website. (Photo: X@NHLFlames) A memorial service for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau scheduled for Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. will be livestreamed by the Calgary Flames on their website. (Photo: X@NHLFlames)
    Share

    A memorial service will be held for family and close friends of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. MST.

    The Calgary Flames will livestream the event on their website and the Flames app, the team announced on social media.

    The announcement came a day after a public vigil in memory of the Gaudreau brothers was held on the steps of the Saddledome, with past and present members of the Flames sharing their memories.

    "Time doesn't heal all wounds. There's no amount of time that could erase the deep scars of losing these boys at the peak of their lives," said Lanny McDonald.

    "But time may offer us perspective, and I hope with time, you can come to this conclusion: Johnny and Matthew are leaving a legacy greater than they could have ever imagined, farther-reaching than just hockey."

    With files from CTV's Brendan Ellis

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News