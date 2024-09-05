Flames to livestream memorial service for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

A memorial service will be held for family and close friends of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. MST.

The Calgary Flames will livestream the event on their website and the Flames app, the team announced on social media.

The announcement came a day after a public vigil in memory of the Gaudreau brothers was held on the steps of the Saddledome, with past and present members of the Flames sharing their memories.

"Time doesn't heal all wounds. There's no amount of time that could erase the deep scars of losing these boys at the peak of their lives," said Lanny McDonald.

"But time may offer us perspective, and I hope with time, you can come to this conclusion: Johnny and Matthew are leaving a legacy greater than they could have ever imagined, farther-reaching than just hockey."

With files from CTV's Brendan Ellis