$140K single malt scotch whisky now available in Calgary
Scotch enthusiasts can now buy an extremely rare bottle of scotch whisky from a Calgary liquor store – if they have the money to pay for it.
Officials with Kensington Wine Market say the world's first 80-year-old single malt Scotch whisky will be for sale at their location starting on Wednesday.
There are only 249 bottles of the whisky, from Gordon & MacPhail, being sold worldwide, each at a cost of $140,000.
Of those, only three bottles will be sold in Canada, including the one in Calgary at the Kensington Wine Market.
"Distilled on Feb. 3, 1940 in the midst of World War II, the spirit was casked in oak by George Urqhart at the Glenlivet Distillery in Scotland, with the intention for it to be consumed well after his lifetime," said a news release.
Eighty years later, the cask was deemed ready to be tapped, and now the coveted spirit is making its way to vendors around the world.
"Four generations of my family have been nurturing the contents of this bottle for the past eight decades," said Richard Urqhart from Gordon & MacPhail. "It’s time for the rest of the world to share in this remarkable experience."
Kensington Wine Market owner Andrew Ferguson says it's an honour to be introducing the rare whisky to the market.
"The whisky, matured for very literally a lifetime, is a piece of liquid history, setting a new milestone for the Scotch industry," he said.
