16-year-old found dead in Arbour Lake park identified by Calgary police

Calgary police say the death of a teen whose body was found in the community of Arbour Lake on Thursday is considered a homicide.

Emergency crews were called to a green space behind the 100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W. at around 8:30 p.m. for reports of an injured man, but discovered the person was dead when they arrived.

On Friday, police identified the victim as 16-year-old Jal Acor Jal.

"This is a shocking file as the victim is so young,” said homicide unit Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in a news release.

"We continue to investigate and are interested in hearing from anyone who may know of the victim’s movements and who may have been with him last night.”

His cause of death hasn't been released.

Calgary police investigate the death of 16-year-old Jal Acor Jal. Police are asking residents of two northwest neighbourhoods to review their surveillance footage and dashcams Thursday night between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Police are focusing on areas within the communities of Arbour Lake and Scenic Acres including the:

100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W.;

200 block of Schubert Place N.W.; and,

The 100 and 200 blocks of Scenic View Close N.W.

Anyone having information that could potentially assist the investigation is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.