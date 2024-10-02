2 arrested following shooting at Calgary hotel
Calgary police say two people have been arrested and another person is in hospital following a shooting at the Olympia Lodge on 16 Avenue N.W.
At 4 a.m., the Calgary Police Service said officers were called to the hotel, located at 5020 16 Ave. N.W. for a shooting.
"Upon arrival, police located one man who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition," police said.
Multiple police cars, including armoured vehicles and EMS were parked at the Olympia Lodge for most of the early morning hours.
Officers were seen walking around with rifles and a bullhorn was heard being used.
Police said two suspects were found in a nearby room and were arrested without incident.
Officials say it was a targetted incident and there is no risk to the public.
Charges are pending.
Non-binding Bloc motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits passes without Liberal support
A non-binding motion from the Bloc Quebecois seeking money to boost seniors' benefits passed with the support of the other opposition parties on Wednesday.
DEVELOPING Israel battles militants on two fronts and reports 8 combat deaths as fears of a wider war mount
Israel's ground incursion into Lebanon to battle Hezbollah militants left eight Israeli soldiers dead Wednesday, while the region braced for further escalation as Israel vowed to retaliate for Iran's ballistic missile attack a day earlier.
U.S. airline safety board raises alarm over foreign carriers that may have Boeing 737 rudder issue
At least forty foreign air carriers could be flying Boeing 737 jets with a rudder control system that has the potential to jam, according to the Chair of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.
Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing 2020 U.S. election, prosecutors say
Donald Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing the 2020 election, federal prosecutors said in a court filing unsealed Wednesday.
Canadian figure skater Sorensen suspended at least 6 years for 'sexual maltreatment'
Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for 'sexual maltreatment,' the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced Wednesday.
'Dream scenario' for Poilievre as Conservatives open up 20-point lead with NDP, Liberals tied
The latest Nanos numbers show Pierre Poilievre and the federal Conservative Party have opened up a significant lead, and Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have fallen back into a statistical tie with the NDP.
Driver spotted going 234 km/h on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after police observed a vehicle travelling 134 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end.
Couple in a severe Uber crash can't sue because of an Uber Eats order
A married New Jersey couple that was in a severe accident during an Uber ride can’t sue the company because they and their daughter agreed to arbitration when they accepted the terms of service for a separate Uber Eats order, a court has ruled.
Doctor who helped supply Matthew Perry ketamine pleads guilty to drug charge
A San Diego doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s fatal overdose pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute the surgical anesthetic ketamine.
