2 arrested following shooting at Calgary hotel

Calgary police say two people have been arrested and another person is in hospital following a shooting at the Olympia Lodge on 16 Avenue N.W.

At 4 a.m., the Calgary Police Service said officers were called to the hotel, located at 5020 16 Ave. N.W. for a shooting.

"Upon arrival, police located one man who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition," police said.

Multiple police cars, including armoured vehicles and EMS were parked at the Olympia Lodge for most of the early morning hours.

Officers were seen walking around with rifles and a bullhorn was heard being used.

Police said two suspects were found in a nearby room and were arrested without incident.

Officials say it was a targetted incident and there is no risk to the public.

Charges are pending.