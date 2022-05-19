2 dogs injured by shotgun in Wheatland County, Alta.

Strathmore RCMP say they're looking for details about an incident where two dogs that had wandered away from their rural homestead were shot and injured.

Officials say a resident of Wheatland County said their dogs, both blond Kangal Shepherds, left the property on April 29 only to return two days later with significant injuries.

The wounds were consistent with small calibre shotgun pellets, police say.

Authorities are now looking for details about the circumstances that led up to the dogs being shot in order to locate any suspects involved.

RCMP say the dogs, both described as "non-aggressive", were in the area of Range Road 253 and Township Road 240 South toward Glenmore Trail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Strathmore Detachment at 403-934-3968 or their local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play.