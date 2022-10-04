2 homes damaged in truck crash in Signal Hill

Two homes were damaged on Tuesday evening after a truck lost control in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Signal Hill Heights S.W. at approximately 5 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a pickup truck had driven across two driveways, hitting the side of one home and slamming into the corner of the attached garage of another.

The vehicle also sustained significant damage in the incident.

There is no information on any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.