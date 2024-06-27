Virtual tour inside the 2024 Stampede Rotary Dream Home

The Calgary Stampede Lotteries are back, and this year the Rotary Dream Home is a $1.38 mansion in the southeast community of Rangeview.

The home is 2,545 square feet with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and plenty of lavish amenities.

The lottery winner not only gets the Rotary Dream Home, crafted by home builder Homes By Avi, but all of the show home furniture, a hot tub, a green house, landscaping, home insurance for a year and $50,000 in cash.

Tickets for the Calgary Stampede Lotteries are available until July 14.

"A portion of our funds go toward Rotary Club of Calgary at Stampede Park and also the Kinsmen Club of Calgary and the Calgary Marching Show Band Association," explained Richard Agnew, chair of Calgary Stampede Lotteries.

'A dream of mine'

Every year, the Dream Home seems to get more and more grandiose.

Agnew says while it's hard to keep topping what was done the year before, Homes by Avi does an amazing job.

"This year we have a beautiful hot sauna there on the main floor," he said. "It's truly remarkable."

The spa-like ensuite bathroom at the 2024 Rotary Dream Home includes a six-foot dry sauna. (Homes by Avi) Julie Punter, show home interior design manager for Homes by Avi, says the house has many special features.

"This home has a kegerator on the main floor, for either beer for kambucha," she said.

"It has a two-storey vaulted and open-to-below fireplace with a Juliette balcony, a dry sauna in the en-suite (bathroom) as well as body sprays and a rain shower.

The loft space at the top of the stairs in the 2024 Rotary Dream Home gas a Juliette balcony overooking the livingroom. (Homes by Avi) "There's also a private balcony off the master bedroom, and a beautiful built-in wine rack with custom leather strapping."

The kitchen in the 2024 Rotary Dream Home, including a wine rack. (Homes by Avi)Punter says like Agnew, the dry sauna is also one of her favourite parts.

"We've never done that before," she explained.

Punter says it's a lot of fun working on a project of this size.

"It was a dream of mine 20 years ago, I used to tour this home myself," she said.

"I walked through the home every year, and I thought, 'I want to do this house, I would love to do this house,' and here I am, 23 years later -- decorating it. It's an honour."

She says part of the challenge of the project is trying to find a way to appeal to the wide range of people who tour the home.

"You have 100,000 people walking through the home every year," Punter said. "Not everybody is going to love it, or maybe they'll like some parts and some not, but we try to bring something every year."

The kitchen in the 2024 Rotary Dream Home. (Homes by Avi) Though the $1.3 million home is built on site at Stampede Park, minus the basement, it's then dismantled and moved across town to its permanent site.

"It's a very specialized process," Agnew said.

The living room at the 2024 Rotary Dream Home. (Homes by Avi) To buy tickets, you can visit CalgaryStampede.com/lotteries or CalgaryStampedeLotteries.ca.

The draw will be held on July 17, and the prize presentation will be the following week.