19-year-old pedestrian hit by vehicle on Stoney Trail dies: police

Police say a 19-year-old man critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Tuesday is dead.

The incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. on southbound Stoney Trail N.E., north of McKnight Trail N.E.

Police said at the time they were called over concerns two people were "walking into traffic," allegedly trying to stop vehicles.

Police said the driver of a 2010 Cadillac CTS4 hit the 19-year-old as he "entered into" the vehicle's path.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police announced Thursday he had died.

The second pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy, wasn't injured.

Police said Thursday speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors, for the driver or the pedestrians.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, isn't facing criminal charges.

Police also said Thursday the 13-year-old isn't facing criminal charges.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

