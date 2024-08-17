2 hospitalized after Friday night vehicle collision on Highway 40
Two people are in hospital after a truck collided with an SUV Friday night on Highway 40.
At around 11 p.m., Stoney Nakoda RCMP responded to reports of a collision involving a single driver and an SUV with three passengers inside.
Early investigation suggests that the truck driver crossed over the southbound lane and hit the SUV.
The driver of the truck and one of the passengers in the SUV were transported to hospital.
CTV News has reached out to EMS for information about their injuries.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Tracking Ernesto: Eye of hurricane expands after making landfall as a category 1 storm
Hurricane Ernesto made landfall on the tiny British Atlantic territory of Bermuda early Saturday as residents hunkered down.
breaking Trees down, damage reported after possible tornado near Ayr, Ont.
Tornado watches remain in effect across parts of Ontario.
Parts of sagging Toronto building demolished, remaining structure under investigation: city
Parts of a building near Toronto’s busy Kensington Market, which was at risk of collapsing on Friday, have been demolished as the city works to determine whether the remaining structure is safe.
He stumbled onto a large tusk in a Mississippi creek. It turned out to be a first-of-its-kind discovery
A fossil hunter was scouring a Mississippi creek for remnants of the past when he came across the discovery of a lifetime — a tusk from an ice age Columbian mammoth.
Disney has a price problem. It has ambitious plans to fix that
Disney recently announced a huge slate of projects for parks and cruises in front of 12,000 of its most loyal fans, who will almost certainly return to Disney's theme parks to experience those new offerings, no matter what it costs.
B.C. man who said he was 'joking around' when he fatally shot girlfriend sentenced to 4 years
A man who told police he was "joking around" with his girlfriend when he fatally shot her in the head has been sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter with an additional six months for possessing a rifle without a licence.
Carlos Alcaraz apologizes for smashing and breaking racket in 'worst match' of his career
As Carlos Alcaraz slipped to a shock defeat against Gael Monfils in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, he became so frustrated that he smashed his racket against the court several times, bending the frame out of shape while the crowd looked on stunned.
What do marijuana, the death penalty and fracking have in common? Kamala Harris shifted positions on them
Politicians often recalibrate in the face of shifting public opinions and circumstances. Across two decades in elected offices, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is no exception.
The attack that seemed unthinkable until last week: How Russia looked the wrong way as Ukraine invaded
The idea that Ukraine could turn the tables on Russia and burst onto the territory of its much bigger neighbour seemed unthinkable to most observers before last week. The shock operation has raised questions about the effectiveness of Russia's surveillance.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Calgary firefighter killed fighting Jasper wildfire laid to rest
Family and friends of Morgan Kitchen gathered at Centre Street Church Central Campus in Calgary Saturday morning for his funeral.
-
Lac La Biche man charged in copper wire theft
A Lac La Biche man faces multiple charges in relation to a copper wire theft.
-
More than 500 residents return to Jasper as officials examine housing options
Jasper residents began to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite in late July.
Lethbridge
-
Excitement building as Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days draws near
Trucks have started rolling into what will become Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days midway.
-
Lethbridge organizations begin final push to collect back-to-school supplies
More than 1,500 backpacks have been filled with back-to-school essentials for those in need ahead of the school year.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary schools trying to help students feeling the financial pinch
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to help out students feeling the financial pinch, as a new survey reveals a quarter of Canadian students have thought about dropping out due to increasing costs.
Vancouver
-
Murder charge laid in case of body found in Sicamous, B.C., 1 year ago
Police in B.C.'s Shuswap region say charges have been laid in a homicide that occurred more than a year ago.
-
Chilliwack RCMP arrest social media user over 'discriminatory' and 'racially offensive' posts
Mounties in Chilliwack say they recently arrested one person over "discriminatory and harmful language" posted on social media.
-
Low water levels affecting salmon migration in B.C. streams: DFO
Low water levels brought on by years of severe drought, paired with meagre snowpack and rainfall, are leaving B.C.'s salmon in a compromising position during their spawning migration, a fisheries expert warns.
Vancouver Island
-
Low water levels affecting salmon migration in B.C. streams: DFO
Low water levels brought on by years of severe drought, paired with meagre snowpack and rainfall, are leaving B.C.'s salmon in a compromising position during their spawning migration, a fisheries expert warns.
-
Broke and broken: Report says Canada's public transit in critical funding state
A new analysis warns that Canada's major cities are struggling to keep their transit systems running, and says public transit is heading for a 'downward spiral' unless major new streams of operating revenue open up.
-
Victoria mayor slams B.C. premier's comments on firefighter suspension
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
Saskatoon
-
PM names Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli as independent senator
In an announcement made Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli has been appointed as an independent senator for Saskatchewan to fill a vacancy in the Senate.
-
Riders fall short to Alouettes in Harris return
The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not have much go their way in Friday night’s matchup against the Montreal Alouettes as the team fell short 27-24.
-
Four candidates running for Saskatoon mayor's office
As November approaches, the Saskatoon mayoral race is heating up, with key candidates now stepping forward and outlining their platforms.
Regina
-
Riders fall short to Alouettes in Harris return
The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not have much go their way in Friday night’s matchup against the Montreal Alouettes as the team fell short 27-24.
-
Here's what’s happening in Regina this weekend
The weekend is looking to be another nice one in the Queen City and there is a plethora of events for people to attend.
-
PM names Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli as independent senator
In an announcement made Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli has been appointed as an independent senator for Saskatchewan to fill a vacancy in the Senate.
Toronto
-
Toronto man facing 101 charges in connection with alleged auto-fraud
Police say a Toronto man is facing 101 charges in connection with an auto-fraud investigation.
-
'Nickel size' hail forecast for Toronto as severe thunderstorm upgrades to warning
Torontonians might want to rain check their outdoor plans today as the city is at risk of tornadoes and forecast to see 'nickel size' hail.
-
Parts of sagging Toronto building demolished, remaining structure under investigation: city
Parts of a building near Toronto’s busy Kensington Market, which was at risk of collapsing on Friday, have been demolished as the city works to determine whether the remaining structure is safe.
Montreal
-
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
About 150,000 homes are under a boil-water advisory and multiple roads are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.
-
CTV News Montreal broadcasts to be affected by water main break
CTV News Montreal broadcasts will continue to be affected by technical issues caused by flooding as a result of the water main break on Aug. 16, 2024.
-
Cyclist seriously injured in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Montreal
A cyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Friday evening in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Decades of protection added to 164 year old New Brunswick lighthouse
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
-
One dead after fire in Porters Lake, N.S.
One person is dead after a fire in Porters Lake, N.S., said a media representative for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services.
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Sounds of summer: Notable Manitobans weigh in on the ultimate summer playlist
CTV News Winnipeg gathered the best summer songs—from the past and present—by reaching out to notable Manitobans, including Mayor Scott Gillingham, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, and singer Chantal Kreviazuk.
-
Have you seen Alexis? Selkirk RCMP search for missing teenager
Selkirk RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl last seen in the Lower Fort Garry area on Aug. 7.
-
Gov. Gen. names broadcaster Charles Adler, hospital executive Tracy Muggli to Senate
Veteran broadcaster Charles Adler and Saskatchewan hospital executive Tracy Muggli are Canada's latest independent senators.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special weather statement in Ottawa: Significant rainfall amounting up to 80 mm this weekend
The capital is under a special weather statement this weekend, as a significant rainfall bringing 40 to 80 millimeters of rain is in the forecast.
-
CTV News Ottawa continues to be affected by Montreal’s water main break
CTV News Ottawa broadcasts continue to be affected by technical issues caused by flooding as a result of the water main break on Aug. 16.
-
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO withdraw from Capital Pride parade
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO are the latest organizations to withdraw from the annual Capital Pride parade following organizers pledging solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Police trying to ID four boaters who drove dangerously close to swimming children
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
-
Gov. Gen. names broadcaster Charles Adler, hospital executive Tracy Muggli to Senate
Veteran broadcaster Charles Adler and Saskatchewan hospital executive Tracy Muggli are Canada's latest independent senators.
-
Check your Lotto Max tickets: 4 Ontarians win $1 million
Four Ontarians are now $1 million richer this Saturday morning, so those who play the Lotto Max may want to check their tickets.
Barrie
-
South Simcoe under tornado watch
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of the Simcoe-Muskoka region, including a tornado watch for Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus.
-
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
-
Couple faces charges in connection with attempted murder case in Midland
A Midland man is facing two counts of attempted murder following what police called a hit-and-run early Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
breaking
breaking Trees down, damage reported after possible tornado near Ayr, Ont.
Tornado watches remain in effect across parts of Ontario.
-
Delayed police response to David Sherk sighting in Thorold
CTV News has learned new details about David Sherk’s arrest at a Thorold, Ont. home.
-
Cat thought to have been tied up, shot with paintball gun in North Dumfries, Ont.
A cat rescue in Kitchener, Ont., believes an animal in its care was tied up and used as a paintball target.
London
-
breaking
breaking Trees down, damage reported after possible tornado near Ayr, Ont.
Tornado watches remain in effect across parts of Ontario.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Boris Panovski found not guilty in retrial of Don Frigo shooting death
Boris Panovski, previously convicted in the shooting death of a competing dog owner, has been found not guilty in a re-trial.
Windsor
-
Belle River native and Florida Panther brings Stanley Cup home to celebrate with hometown fans
Sharing hockey's most prized possession with fans in his hometown, Florida Panthers defenseman and Belle River native Aaron Ekblad brought the Stanley Cup back to where his journey began.
-
Alleged theft of credit cards, cash, gift cards from multiple vehicles leads to dual arrest in LaSalle
A foot pursuit has led to the arrest of two men who LaSalle police say illegally entered vehicles and stole multiple items.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.