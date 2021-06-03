CALGARY -- Innisfail RCMP have arrested two suspects in relation to a report of a stolen vehicle.

On May 30, at around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Co-Op card lock in Innisfail. Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but police say the vehicle fled at high speed.

Witnesses kept police informed about the getaway route, until police eventually discovered the vehicle abandoned in an alley between 45 and 46 Avenue in Innisfail. Two suspects were spotted by a witness running from the scene.

The RCMP Dog Services were called, and police were able to track the suspects to a local motel, where they were arrested while trying to change their appearances.

As a result, two Innisfail residents, 45-year-old Christopher Lyle Hannah and 42-year-old Christina Lynn Tiffin-Taylor face the following charges:

· Two charges of flight from a peace officer;

· Possession of property obtained by crime; and

· Two counts of failure to comply with a release order

Tiffin-Taylor also faces the following:

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and

· Driving while unauthorized.

She also faces other charges under the Traffic Safety Act.

Both are scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on July 14, 2021.