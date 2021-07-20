CALGARY -- Two people were killed and two others were sent to hospital in a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 36 between Township Road 110 and 112, near Taber, Alta.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. on July 16. Police say a southbound cargo van crossed over the centre line and collided head on with a northbound passenger van.

A third vehicle, a northbound car was struck by the cargo van on its driver’s side.

The 33-year-old driver of the cargo van and the 72-year-old driver of the passenger van, both residents of Taber, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 17-year-old male passenger of the cargo van and a 59-year-old female passenger of the passenger van were transported to hospital in Calgary with non-life threatening injuries.

The 40-year-old female driver of the car and a 10-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated by EMS.

RCMP are working to determine the cause of the crash.