2 men charged in Strathmore school arson that caused $100K in damage

Two Strathmore, Alta., men are facing charges after a fire was set at a local school in the spring.

Emergency crews were called to Crowther Memorial Junior High School at around midnight on April 23.

Members of the fire department were able to extinguish the blaze, which had engulfed a rear portable classroom.

On Tuesday, RCMP officials announced arson and mischief charges had been laid against Christian Southworth, 21, and Luke Kusmack, 23.

In April, RCMP said the initial estimates were that the fire had caused about $100,000 in damage.

The case remains before the courts and both men have been released from custody.

Anyone with further information about the incident can call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.