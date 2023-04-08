2 people hospitalized following vehicle rollover

A man and a woman are in hospital after a vehicle rollover that took place Saturday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m., reports were received about a vehicle rolling over at Bow Bottom Trail and Diamond Drive.

EMS confirmed to CTV News that one man and one woman, both in their 80s, were transported to Foothills hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

About 3:30 p.m., police re-opened the northbound lane of Bow Bottom Trail.