CALGARY -- Police are investigating two separate attempted robberies at the same northwest Calgary pharmacy Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed suspects tried to rob the Cambrian Pharmacy Monday around 7 p.m., then again Tuesday around 11 a.m., when a group entered and threatened a clerk with pepper spray.

A short time later, after the second attempted robbery, police stopped a vehicle a few blocks away, although it was unclear whether that was linked to the robbery attempt.

Police said in both cases, nothing was taken, but a pharmacy employee believes both attempts were connected to a rash of pharmacy robberies that have taken place in Calgary in recent months.