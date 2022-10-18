20 new record high temperatures set in Alberta, including in Calgary

Environment and Climate Change Canada says late season heat led to 20 weather records being broken throughout Alberta on Monday.

Of the communities with new record highs, the warmest was Cardston, which saw temperatures climb to 27.1 C, breaking the previous record of 25.8 C set back in 2015.

Calgary also set a new record high after hitting 25.8 C, more than a degree warmer than the old record.

Record high temperatures seen throughout the province on Oct. 17 include:

Airdrie

New record of 25.4 C

Old record of 24.4 C set in 1963

Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Banff

New record of 20.6 C

Old record of 20.2 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Barrhead

New record of 23.5 C

Old record of 22.2 C set in 1942

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Beaverlodge

New record of 24.2 C

Old record of 20.6 C set in 1942

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Bow Valley (Provincial Park)

New record of 23.3 C

Old record of 21.7 C set in 1963

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Breton

New record of 25.9 C

Old record of 24.2 C set in 2018

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Calgary

New record of 25.8 C

Old record of 24.4 C set in 1963

Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Cardston

New record of 27.1 C

Old record of 25.8 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Claresholm

New record of 26.6 C

Old record of 25 C set in 1963

Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Edson

New record of 23 C

Old record of 22.2 C set in 1936

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Grande Prairie

New record of 22.1 C

Old record of 21.5 C set in 2018

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Hendrickson Creek

New record of 22.4 C

Old record of 22.3 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High Level

New record of 16.3 C

Old record of 14.6 C set in 1977

Records in this area have been kept since 1962

High River

New record of 26.4 C

Old record of 22.2 C set in 1914

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Highvale

New record of 25.2 C

Old record of 23.2 C set in 2018

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Jasper

New record of 22.3 C

Old record of 22.2 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Nordegg

New record of 24.6 C

Old record of 23.5 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Red Earth Creek

New record of 23.3 C

Old record of 19.8 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Rocky Mountain House

New record of 24.0 C

Old record of 23.9 C set in 1929

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Sundre

New record of 26.1 C

Old record of 24 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Though no new record high was set in Taber, the area did tie the record set in 1947 by hitting 26.8 C.