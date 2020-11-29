CALGARY -- The three companies that oversee most of the pharmacies and grocery stores in the southern Alberta region have reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in workers since last week.

Loblaw Companies Ltd., Sobeys Inc. and Co-op have all been following the directions of Alberta Health Services (AHS) and working with that agency in order to be transparent with their customers.

As a part of that work, each company has been announcing the positive cases of COVID-19 whenever they are found in their team members in order to keep their customers informed about the situation.

Since the last update, all three companies have reported an additional 26 cases at stores in the southern Alberta region:

Loblaw

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (7740 18 St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 29 (last worked Nov. 22)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (5251 Country Hills Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 29 (last worked Nov. 24)

An employee at Andrew and Jessica's NOFRILLS (1103 184 St., High River, Alta.) tested positive Nov. 28 (last worked Nov. 24)

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (3575 20 Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 27 (last worked Nov. 17, 19 and 21)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (540 Third St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 27 (last worked Nov. 20)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (5500 Falsbridge Dr. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 27 (last worked Nov. 18)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (7020 Fourth St. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 26 (last worked Nov. 20)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (15915 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 26 (last worked Nov. 20)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (401 Coopers Blvd. S.W., Airdrie, Alta.) tested positive Nov. 26 (last worked Nov. 21)

Sobeys

A franchisee employee at the Sobeys (65 MacKenzie Way S.W., Airdrie, Alta.) tested positive Nov. 27 (last worked Nov. 19)

An employee at the Safeway (55 Castleridge Blvd. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 27 (last worked Nov. 23)

A franchisee employee at the IGA (5112-48 Ave., Taber, Alta.) tested positive Nov. 27 (last worked Nov. 23)

An employee at the Safeway (2425-34 Ave. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 27 (last worked Nov. 21)

An employee at the Safeway (100-135 Chestermere Stn. Way, Chestermere, Alta.) tested positive Nov. 26 (last worked Nov. 20)

An employee at the Safeway (55 Castleridge Blvd. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 24 (last worked Nov. 18)

An employee at the Safeway (100-135 Chestermere Stn. Way, Chestermere, Alta.) tested positive Nov. 24 (last worked Nov. 19)

An employee at the Safeway (2425-34 Ave. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 24 (last worked Nov. 18)

Co-op

An employee at the Auburn Bay Food Centre in southeast Calgary tested positive Nov. 25 (last worked Nov. 17)

An employee at the Montgomery Gas Station in northwest Calgary tested positive Nov. 23 (last worked Nov. 15)

Two employees at the Hamptons Food Centre in northwest Calgary tested positive Nov. 23 (last worked Nov. 17 and 20)

An employee at the Dalhousie Gas Station in northwest Calgary tested positive Nov. 23 (last worked Nov. 17)

Two employees at the Brentwood Gas Station in northwest Calgary tested positive Nov. 23 (last worked Nov. 17 and 19)

All three companies withhold further information about the positive cases in order to protect the privacy of their team members.

They are also all conducting deep cleans and additional sanitation measures at every store where a positive case has been found.