CALGARY -- There are 12 new COVID-19 cases connected to a number of grocery stores and pharmacies in the southern Alberta region, according to an update from Sobeys and Loblaw.

The two companies have been recording the number of positive cases detected in workers at their stores since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since the last update, the companies have recorded another dozen cases of the disease:

Loblaw

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (804 Main St. S.E., Airdrie, Alta.) tested positive Nov. 25 (last worked Nov. 16)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (20 Heritage Meadows Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 25 (last worked Nov. 17);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3633 Westwinds Dr. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 25 (last worked Nov. 18);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore, (5251 Country Hills Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 24 (last worked Nov. 13);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore, (4700 130 Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 24 (last worked Nov. 19);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart, (41 Railway Ave. W., Drumheller, Alta.) tested positive Nov. 23 (last worked Nov. 18);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart, (7606 Elbow Dr. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 23 (last worked Nov. 17);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart, (Dunmore Rd. S.E., Medicine Hat, Alta.) tested positive Nov. 21 (last worked Nov. 17), and;

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart, (19369 Sheriff King St. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 19 (last worked Nov. 15);

Sobeys

An employee at the Safeway, (399-36 St. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 23 (last worked Nov. 13);

An employee at the IGA, (6449 Crowchild Tr. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 23 (last worked Nov. 12), and;

An employee at the Safeway, (100-135 Chestermere Station Way, Chestermere, Alta.) tested positive Nov. 20 (last worked Nov. 18).

Both companies say they are working with public health officials and will follow official guidance when it comes to supporting team members impacted by COVID-19.