3 Calgary independent theatres look to flip the script on pop culture sexism with Beautiful Man

    Katelyn Morishita is one of the stars of Beautiful Man, a satire by Governor-General Award winning playwright Erin Shields. (Photo courtesy Downstage) Katelyn Morishita is one of the stars of Beautiful Man, a satire by Governor-General Award winning playwright Erin Shields. (Photo courtesy Downstage)
    Three of Calgary’s top independent theatre companies are teaming up to present Governor-General Award winning playwright Erin Shields’ satire Beautiful Man.

    Downstage, Handsome Alice and Verb Theatre are banding together in a co-production that explores the way women are portrayed in film and TV, only in a world where women rule politics, law enforcement, royalty – and hunting.

    It’s a comedy that dares to imagine what our pop culture would look like if it was populated by scantily-clad beautiful men.

    Beautiful Man is a topsy-turvy piece where women hold all the power cards,” said Handsome Alice artistic director Meg Farhall, who is acting in the show. “This thought-provoking play challenges perceptions and boldly examines how mass media shapes our understanding of gender.”

    “This hilarious satire brilliantly portrays a world where women have no need to fight for power or protect their propriety,” said Downstage artistic director Clare Preuss, who directs, in a release. “Gender roles are flipped as a way of provoking important discussions about social norms, media narratives and how we can grow together in community. It’s such a smart comedy and a great conversation starter.”

    Beautiful Man opens Feb. 29 and runs through March 10.

    For more information, go here.

