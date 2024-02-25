3 Calgary independent theatres look to flip the script on pop culture sexism with Beautiful Man
Three of Calgary’s top independent theatre companies are teaming up to present Governor-General Award winning playwright Erin Shields’ satire Beautiful Man.
Downstage, Handsome Alice and Verb Theatre are banding together in a co-production that explores the way women are portrayed in film and TV, only in a world where women rule politics, law enforcement, royalty – and hunting.
It’s a comedy that dares to imagine what our pop culture would look like if it was populated by scantily-clad beautiful men.
“Beautiful Man is a topsy-turvy piece where women hold all the power cards,” said Handsome Alice artistic director Meg Farhall, who is acting in the show. “This thought-provoking play challenges perceptions and boldly examines how mass media shapes our understanding of gender.”
“This hilarious satire brilliantly portrays a world where women have no need to fight for power or protect their propriety,” said Downstage artistic director Clare Preuss, who directs, in a release. “Gender roles are flipped as a way of provoking important discussions about social norms, media narratives and how we can grow together in community. It’s such a smart comedy and a great conversation starter.”
Beautiful Man opens Feb. 29 and runs through March 10.
For more information, go here.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
VIDEO 'There's a deer in the swimming pool': Wayward deer caught on tape in LaSalle, Ont. pool
Cleanup is underway after a deer broke into the pool area of a LaSalle, Ont. recreation centre.
What could go wrong without leap years? More than you might think
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
Vancouver firefighter recovering abroad after losing leg to 'flesh-eating' infection
An assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is recovering in a Hong Kong hospital after contracting an infection commonly known as flesh-eating disease, forcing the amputation of part of his leg during a family vacation.
'See you next winter': Rideau Canal Skateway closes for the season Sunday evening
The National Capital Commission says the Rideau Canal Skateway is closing Sunday evening at 10 p.m..
Colon cancer is rising in young adults and thousands of Ontarians want to lower the screening age
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
Idaho is set to execute a long-time death row inmate, a serial killer with a penchant for poetry
Barring any last-minute stay, the 73-year-old, one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates, will be executed by lethal injection for killing a fellow prisoner with a battery-filled sock in 1981.
Entering third year of Putin's full scale invasion - tensions in Poland rise over support for Ukraine
As hundreds of people chanted 'Slava Ukraini' in front of the Polish Parliament to demonstrate against Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, one young woman draped in the yellow and blue flag of her homeland, stood on the periphery of the crowd with tears welling in her eyes.
Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall.
18 arrested in connection with Quebec organized crime
Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
I dead in 4-vehicle crash in southwest Edmonton
At least one person is dead after a crash involving a U-Haul truck and three other vehicles Saturday night near 50 Street and 22 Avenue.
-
Man found dead in north Edmonton parking lot Saturday, homicide detectives investigating
A man was found dead in a north Edmonton parking lot Saturday morning.
-
Heavy snowfall warning issued for Edmonton area
Environment Canada issued a heavy snowfall warning for the Edmonton area Saturday.
Vancouver
-
B.C.’s home flipping tax draws mixed reviews
B.C.'s proposed legislation targeting housing speculators is being met with mixed reviews and some skepticism that it will impact affordability.
-
B.C. man sentenced for making, sharing video of teen girl being sexually assaulted
A B.C. man who recorded videos of a 13-year-old girl being sexually assaulted at a party and shared them on social media has been sentenced to eight months in jail for making and distributing child pornography.
-
Man killed in Sicamous, B.C., hotel parking lot: RCMP
A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a hotel in B.C.’s Shuswap region Saturday, according to authorities.
Atlantic
-
East Coast Music Association welcomes new CEO
The East Coast Music Association will be entering a new era on March 1 under the leadership of a different CEO.
-
Eviction deadline approaches as people continue living at Halifax encampments
There are still people living in encampments around Halifax as the Feb. 26 eviction deadline is now less than 24 hours away.
-
‘It’s time’: Popular Riverview pizzeria owners call it a career
Mike and his wife Helen have baked their last pizza and served their final meal. The owners of Bravo Pizza in Riverview, N.B., have sold their business and are now officially retired.
Vancouver Island
-
90-year-old woman killed in Nanaimo hit-and-run: RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 90-year-old woman Saturday evening.
-
Wildfire sparks near Chetwynd, B.C.
An out-of-season wildfire is burning out of control north of Prince George, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
-
'We just want to exist': Ukrainian-Canadians mark second anniversary of war
Hundreds gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday to mark a grim anniversary – two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Colon cancer is rising in young adults and thousands of Ontarians want to lower the screening age
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
-
Oshawa jewelry store targeted a second time by hammer-wielding suspects
Suspects armed with hammers targeted an Oshawa, Ont. jewelry store on Saturday, in what police say is the second robbery at the business this year.
-
Video shows car fire in North York, no injuries reported
No one was injured, says Toronto Fire, after a car burst into flames in North York on Sunday afternoon.
Montreal
-
18 arrested in connection with Quebec organized crime
Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.
-
Quebec City police arrest 4 people in connection organized crime turf war
On Sunday morning, Quebec City police (SPVQ) arrested four people in connection with violence between criminal groups.
-
Liberal leader says Quebec premier must draw inspiration from Jean Charest in relationship with Ottawa
With Quebec demanding a billion dollars from the federal government to cover the costs of asylum seekers, interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay is bringing Jean Charest back into the public debate and arguing that François Legault would do well to 'learn from him' in his relations with Ottawa.
Ottawa
-
'See you next winter': Rideau Canal Skateway closes for the season Sunday evening
The National Capital Commission says the Rideau Canal Skateway is closing Sunday evening at 10 p.m..
-
Grocery shoppers switching stores to find discounts and deals: report
Many Canadians, are swapping their go-to grocery store, in search of lower prices, according to a new survey.
-
OPP searching for source of emergency flares set off west of Renfrew
The Ontario Provincial Police is searching for the source of emergency flares that were set off in a rural area near the Madawaska River.
Kitchener
-
Demonstration involving Eritrean members turns violent in Woolwich, one man arrested
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after responding to a demonstration in the area of Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township Saturday night.
-
Most-read stories of the week: detained in Punta Cana, fatal police shooting, and big problems for little pantry
Most-read stories of the week include a couple detained in Punta Cana, a fatal police shooting, and big problems for a little pantry in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener hockey team honours parent battling cancer in ‘Pink the Rink’ game
The U14 Kitchener AAA team hosted a Pink the Rink charity hockey game to support a mother battling breast cancer and help raise funds for cancer research.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. coroner to reveal how spree killer Myles Sanderson died in police custody
A coroner’s inquest into the death of Myles Sanderson is set to start on Monday.
-
Stormy conditions, temperature dip expected as Alberta clipper approaches Sask.
Canada’s weather service has issued a winter storm warning for the Saskatoon and Prince Albert region, with about 10 centimetres of snow expected by Monday.
-
Saskatchewan schools see job actions reach higher tempo
Saskatchewan teachers are escalating the pace of job actions as students prepare to return to classrooms following a week-long break.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.
-
Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall.
-
Northern Ont. marks two years since Russian invasion of Ukraine
As the war in Ukraine enters its third year many Ukrainians who has settled in northern Ontario said it appears there is no end in sight.
Winnipeg
-
Blast of winter weather heading to Manitoba Sunday night
Manitoba’s mild winter weather is expected to come to a halt Sunday night.
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after driving onto sidewalk
A Winnipeg man is facing an impaired driving charge after a he allegedly drove his car onto the sidewalk by police headquarters on Saturday.
-
New pickleball facility opens in Winnipeg
Manitoba’s first-ever indoor pickleball facility is now open to the public.
Regina
-
Injuries reported, over 50 residents displaced following fire at Regina apartment complex
A late night fire in south Regina led to pandemonium at an apartment complex not far from the University of Regina.
-
13-year-old Regina girl charged for allegedly setting off fire extinguisher, assaulting police
A teenager was arrested at a business in south Regina after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher and assaulting several people — including a police officer.
-
Bidding for 1979 hockey cards found in Regina basement tops out in the millions
A case containing boxes of 1979 O-Pee-Chee (OPC) hockey cards found in a Regina basement and put up for auction online has received a closing bid of $3.72 million.