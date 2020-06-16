LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Three people have been charged with drug offences after a vehicle stop led the execution of a search warrant in homes in Lethbridge and Raymond.

Police conducted the vehicle stop June 11 in the 1900 block of Second Avenue N. and a male driver and female passenger were arrested, following a short investigation into suspected drug activity.

After search warrants were executed at a home on Stafford Road N., a second female was arrested, in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

Police learned that the male had recently been evicted from the home and didn't live there anymore.

Police seized methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine worth more than $2,600, drug paraphernalia, $3200 in cash and a BMW 528 Xi.

Andrew Glenn Whiteford, 30, of Raymond faces two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime. Whiteford was released and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 25.

Abby Gail Girard, 40, of Lethhbridge, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Girard was released and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 25.

Okotoks resident Sarah Jean Smith, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Smith was released and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 10.