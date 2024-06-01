CALGARY
Calgary

    • 3 injured in serious crash along Stoney Trail

    Traffic congestion can be seen after a serious crash on Stoney Trail in Calgary on June 1, 2024. (Tyler Barrow/CTV News Calgary) Traffic congestion can be seen after a serious crash on Stoney Trail in Calgary on June 1, 2024. (Tyler Barrow/CTV News Calgary)
    One person suffered life threatening injuries following a crash along Stoney Trail Saturday afternoon.

    EMS say two others were injured, but their injuries are not life threatening.

    The collision happened around 4 p.m. on Stoney Trail between Nose Hill Drive Northwest and the Trans-Canada Highway.

    The crash caused traffic tie-ups which resulted in hundreds of vehicles trying to make their way through the area.

    The investigation into what caused the collision continues.

