3 Lethbridge residents charged in robbery and assault of 67-year-old man

Three Lethbridge residents face charges in connection with the robbery and assault of a 67-year-old man in his home.

On March 9, police responded to a report that a man suffered significant injuries following an early-morning home invasion and robbery.

The man had earlier chatted online with a woman who agreed to meet him at his home. When he opened the door, the woman was with two masked men who forced their way inside the house.

One man had a gun and the other one had a knife. They took the victim’s wallet, and phone, hit him in the face with the gun and cut him with the knife before leaving in an SUV.

The victim’s bank cards were used at a convenience store by a man who was recorded on store surveillance video and subsequently identified by police.

Monday, the woman was located by police and arrested. Tuesday, both men were arrested. One man had property that belonged to the victim in addition to a BB handgun.

The same day, police executed a search warrant at a home on the 12000 block of 27 A Street North and also a vehicle. Inside the home, police discovered clothing worn by the suspects and property belonging to the victim. One woman was arrested for something unrelated to the robbery and assault.

Amber Louise Dunn, 31, of Lethbridge, was charged with break and enter to commit robbery, robbery with a firearm, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

She was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Donovan James Homberg, 38, of Lethbridge, was charged with break and enter to commit robbery, robbery with a firearm, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime, two counts of use of a stolen credit card, and possession of a firearm when prohibited. He was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Cole Randall Martin, 35, of Lethbridge, was charged with break and enter to commit robbery, robbery with a firearm, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and wearing a disguise with intent. He was released from custody following a bail hearing. He’s scheduled to appear in court April 12.

The investigation continues. Police say more charges are anticipated.