CALGARY
Calgary

    • 3 Lethbridge residents charged in robbery and assault of 67-year-old man

    lethbridge generic lethbridge police
    Share

    Three Lethbridge residents face charges in connection with the robbery and assault of a 67-year-old man in his home.

    On March 9, police responded to a report that a man suffered significant injuries following an early-morning home invasion and robbery.

    The man had earlier chatted online with a woman who agreed to meet him at his home. When he opened the door, the woman was with two masked men who forced their way inside the house.

    One man had a gun and the other one had a knife. They took the victim’s wallet, and phone, hit him in the face with the gun and cut him with the knife before leaving in an SUV.

    The victim’s bank cards were used at a convenience store by a man who was recorded on store surveillance video and subsequently identified by police.

    Monday, the woman was located by police and arrested. Tuesday, both men were arrested. One man had property that belonged to the victim in addition to a BB handgun.

    The same day, police executed a search warrant at a home on the 12000 block of 27 A Street North and also a vehicle. Inside the home, police discovered clothing worn by the suspects and property belonging to the victim. One woman was arrested for something unrelated to the robbery and assault.

    Amber Louise Dunn, 31, of Lethbridge, was charged with break and enter to commit robbery, robbery with a firearm, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

    She was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

    Donovan James Homberg, 38, of Lethbridge, was charged with break and enter to commit robbery, robbery with a firearm, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime, two counts of use of a stolen credit card, and possession of a firearm when prohibited. He was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday.

    Cole Randall Martin, 35, of Lethbridge, was charged with break and enter to commit robbery, robbery with a firearm, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and wearing a disguise with intent. He was released from custody following a bail hearing. He’s scheduled to appear in court April 12.

    The investigation continues. Police say more charges are anticipated.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Michigan school shooter's father convicted of manslaughter

    A Michigan jury on Thursday convicted the father of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued he bore responsibility because he and his wife gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

    Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

    Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News