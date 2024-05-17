Calgarians invited to attend EMS Fleet Day event on May 19

Alberta Health Services’ (AHS) is encouraging Calgarians of all ages to attend EMS Fleet Day on Sunday.

This event is one of many happening across Canada as part of National Paramedic Services Week, which runs May 19 to 25.

"(It) honours the individuals who provide this vital public service," AHS said in Friday news release.

"The week also offers an opportunity to better understand the importance of EMS within our healthcare system and our communities."

'Help Us Help You' is the theme for the week, which is fitting as each year EMS paramedics in the AHS Calgary zone respond to more than 164,000 requests for service.

"Every year, more than 5,600 EMS professionals support nearly a half a million emergency and transfer calls, both on the ground and in the air," states the AHS website.

During Sunday’s event, there will be paramedics’ on-hand demonstrating how they use medical equipment, and there will be interactive ambulance and EMS vehicle tours.

The family-friendly fleet day event takes place at Southcentre Mall between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on May 19.