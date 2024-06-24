3 men charged with drug trafficking in connection with overdose deaths

Calgary police say three people are facing charges as part of a pilot project that targeted drug traffickers following overdose deaths in the city.

Officials say the arrests come as the result of two "extensive investigations" by the CPS' OverDOSE pilot project, an initiative that utilizes members of the drug unit following fatal overdoses in Calgary.

The first of two investigations was launched in August 2022 after a man was found dead inside a home of a suspected drug overdose.

Police soon found and arrested two men who are believed to have sold the victim drugs. Officers also seized a quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Ross Michael Darr, 32, of Calgary, faces three counts of trafficking, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Brandon Howatt, 38, of Calgary, faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The second investigation, launched following the death of a man inside a home in October 2023, soon tracked down another individual believed to be involved in the drug trade.

Police executed a search warrant on a home in the 0 to 100 block of Skyview Ranch Landing N.E., seizing:

About 10 grams of crack cocaine;

About 43 grams of cocaine;

18 hydrocodone pills;

414 oxycodone pills;

20 grams of MDMA;

$5,050 in Canadian currency;

A .22-calibre M15 rifle;

Ammunition;

Cellphones;

Scales; and

Other drug paraphernalia.

Karanbir Singh Khaira, 26, of Calgary, is charged with 16 counts of trafficking a controlled substance, 16 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm, possession of an unauthorized firearm and possession of a loaded firearm while restricted.

Calgary police say there were 571 people who died of drug overdoses in the city in 2023 and officials will be using "every resource available" to arrest drug traffickers.