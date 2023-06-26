3 people injured in Memorial Drive crash
Calgary police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive on Monday that injured three people, including a senior.
The collision happened in the intersection of Memorial Drive and Madigan Drive N.E. just before noon.
Calgary police say it's believed the driver of a four-door, silver Buick LeSabre was turning left from Memorial Drive onto Madigan Drive when a red Infiniti G35 crossed into its path.
The vehicles collided, leading both to suffer significant damage.
Paramedics transported a man and woman from the Buick LeSabre to hospital, and a man from the Infiniti G35.
The man from the Buick, in his 70s, was taken in serious, life-threatening condition, while the woman was transported in stable condition.
Calgary EMS say the man from the Infiniti G35, in his 20s, was transported in serious condition.
All three were taken to the Foothills Medical Centre.
The crash has closed the intersection of Memorial Drive and Madigan Drive.
