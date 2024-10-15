Beyond the cockpit: MRU launches Bachelor of Aviation Management degree program

Mount Royal University (MRU) launched its Bachelor of Aviation Management degree program at the start of this school year with 40 students enrolled.

The four-year program focuses on roles in both operations and management, preparing students for careers as commercial aircraft flight crew members along with the business side of the industry.

Unlike many aviation courses, a private pilot's licence is not required before applying.

"Not only do we have a pilot shortage, but we also have a shortage in general in the aviation industry," said Chris Gillanders, assistant professor of aviation at MRU.

"So, the purpose of the degree program is to train the next generation of management for aviation."

Gillanders says typically, most managers in airlines come from the pilot pool.

It's a natural next step in their careers to move up the ladder.

"We're finding there's a shortage across the board of not just pilots, but also people going into management," he said.

"We're seeing now that we have to actually start training management earlier on in the process, so that they're ready to go in and take on airline management roles earlier in their careers than was traditional."

The 40 students accepted into the program come from a variety of backgrounds, many with a passion to fly.

"Some of them are pilots in industry flying for the major airlines and the regional airlines," Gillanders said.

"Some of them are just starting off in their careers here at Mount Royal as private pilots and starting their journey towards commercial pilots and they will graduate as commercial pilots with an aviation management degree."

WestJet has partnered with the university since 2017, providing students direct access to mentorship and interview opportunities.

Jimmy-Dean Porter, WestJet flight operations vice-president, regularly speaks to students on a variety of topics, including professionalism and how to show up at a workplace.

"At WestJet, we have 26 different bespoke functions," he said.

"So, whether you're working in the airports, whether you're in crew scheduling, whether you're network planning or commercial, there's many different facets of aviation and that's what's nice about this program is it gives you that benchmark of understanding."

Miguel Tabajonda has a passion for flying.

The 19-year-old wants to work in the industry, but isn't sure if it will be from the pilot's seat or a desk.

"Right now, we're taking some business classes," he said.

"I'm taking intro to management as well as human resources and on the flying side, we're learning about the theory of aerodynamics as well as flight operations."

Spencer Yun spent more than a year obtaining his private pilot's licence at the Calgary Flying Club.

Now, he wants to learn more about the business through the program.

"I chose MRU because I first applied for the diploma and then I moved into the degree because I want that security," he said.

"I want something that I could look back on in the future and could use if there's a pandemic or I get laid off or I lose my medical right, so I have something that I can use to help me in that situation."

Gillanders says there's never been a more exciting time in aviation in southern Alberta.

"We have de Havilland, for example, that is building a new facility for aircraft development and maintenance," he said.

"We have SAIT doing mechanical engineering and we have various sectors working on new technologies in aviation and aeronautics and space across the board."

You can learn more about the program here.