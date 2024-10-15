CALGARY
    • Calgary Surge guard Trhae Mitchell signs NBA deal with New Orleans Pelicans

    Calgary Surge guard Trhae Mitchell (right) celebrates during a CEBL playoff game against the Edmonton Stingers on Aug. 4, 2024. (Calgary Surge/Facebook) Calgary Surge guard Trhae Mitchell (right) celebrates during a CEBL playoff game against the Edmonton Stingers on Aug. 4, 2024. (Calgary Surge/Facebook)
    Calgary Surge guard Trhae Mitchell is headed to the National Basketball League (NBA).

    The 27-year-old signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced Tuesday.

    Mitchell spent the summer with the Surge, averaging 6.7 points per game, along with 1.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds in nine regular season games.

    He also suited up in all three of Calgary's playoff games, before the squad lost in the West Final to the Vancouver Bandits.

    Mitchell also joined the Pelicans for the NBA Summer League in July.

    Before coming north of the border, Mitchell was a member of the NBA G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2023-24.

    The University of South Alabama product appeared in 49 games with the Valley Vipers last season, averaging 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals in 30.2 minutes per game.

    The NBA preseason ends on Oct. 18. Teams then need to have their rosters set on Oct. 21 for the league's opening day on Oct. 22.

