CALGARY -- Three people are in hospital following a two vehicle collision Friday night near Okotoks, according to the RCMP.

The incident took place Friday evening, around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 2A and 306 Avenue.

A northbound vehicle appears to have t-boned a westbound vehicle attempting to cross 2A.

The three injured people were all travelling in one vehicle. The individual driving the second vehicle wasn't transported to hospital.

No additional information was available.