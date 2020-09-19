Advertisement
3 taken to hospital following collision north of Okotoks
ctvnewscalgary.ca Published Saturday, September 19, 2020 11:55AM MDT Last Updated Saturday, September 19, 2020 12:50PM MDT
The intersection of Highway 2A and 306 Ave near Okotoks, where a collision sent three to hospital Friday night
CALGARY -- Three people are in hospital following a two vehicle collision Friday night near Okotoks, according to the RCMP.
The incident took place Friday evening, around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 2A and 306 Avenue.
A northbound vehicle appears to have t-boned a westbound vehicle attempting to cross 2A.
The three injured people were all travelling in one vehicle. The individual driving the second vehicle wasn't transported to hospital.
No additional information was available.