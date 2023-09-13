310 confirmed cases of E. coli in Calgary daycare outbreak; no secondary spread beyond affected households

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says as of Wednesday morning, the number of confirmed cases of E. coli connected to 11 Calgary daycares and a common kitchen between them is 310.

Twenty-one of those cases -- all children -- are receiving care.

Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) developed in 20 patients, seven of whom are on dialysis.

Fourteen patients have been released from hospital since the beginning of the outbreak.

Eighteen secondary transmissions have occurred, all within households linked to the outbreak, which AHS says is good news and shows the outbreak has remained well-contained by those affected.

"I know how incredibly difficult this has been for patients and their families. No child or family should have to go through this," said Dr. Tania Principi.

"The children are receiving the best care possible."

Principi says all patients are currently stable.

"My colleagues at the Alberta Children's Hospital and all the hospitals throughout the Calgary Zone are doing all they can to treat these patients and help them return to their health," she said.

"We're also continuing to keep affected families informed and equipped with guidance."

AHS also said Wednesday that, at this point, the closure orders for all 11 daycares have been rescinded and they can reopen at their discretion.

"The closure orders were rescinded only after Alberta Health Services determined the facilities are safe environments for children and the staff, said Dr. Franco Rizzuti.

Rizzuti says AHS has yet to identify a source of the outbreak, but that "likely, the source of the outbreak is food that was distributed from the central kitchen."

The central kitchen is Fueling Minds, which is the same company that runs several of the affected daycares -- Fueling Brains.

