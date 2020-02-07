CALGARY -- A 34-year-old Rocky Mountain House man faces multiple charges after an early morning bank break-in that took place Tuesday.

That day, Feb. 4, around 7:16 a.m, a male and female damaged the front door of a bank in Caroline, Alta., as well as the ATM, allowing them to gain entry inside.

The suspects fled in an SUV headed east on Highway 54, before police arrived. No one was inside the bank at the time, and no one was injured.

Later, police discovered the SUV near 47th Street in Rocky Mountain House. They executed a search warrant at a home, where they arrested a male suspect.

Michael Jones of Rocky Mountain House faces multiple charges including break and enter, possession of property under $5000, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with tampered serial number and disguise with intent to commit offence

After a judicial hearing, Jones was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in Rocky Mountain House provincial court on Feb. 12, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and female suspect is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com or by using P3Tips.com or the "P3 Tips" app available at Apple App or the Google Play Store.