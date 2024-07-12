355 pounds of stolen wire recovered by Alberta RCMP

Alberta police say two men are facing charges in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of cut cable and copper wire that was found in a trailer in Innisfail this week.

On July 10, Innisfail RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious van towing a trailer, parked behind a home that police said "is frequently known to participate in property crime offences."

Authorities say an inspection of the licence plate on the trailer determined it was reported stolen from Calgary.

When officers approached the trailer, police said they noticed a large amount of cable and wire inside, along with tools commonly used in break-ins.

Police located three people, including the driver of the van.

"The driver of the vehicle was arrested for possession of property obtained by crime," RCMP said in a news release.

"When another officer of Innisfail RCMP arrived on scene, he recognized the passenger, and quickly determined he had multiple warrants for his arrest out of multiple police jurisdictions. The passenger was also arrested."

A subsequent search of the vehicle found bolt cutters, pry bars and binoculars as well as small quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police say the insulated wire weighed approximately 355 pounds.

Two of the men, one from Red Deer and the other of no fixed address, face a variety of charges including possession of stolen property, drug possession and breaches of conditions.