Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire

A Calgary man died Saturday while fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper.

At around 2:15 p.m., Alberta RCMP received a report of a serious injury sustained by an Alberta Wildland Fire employee from a falling tree.

The firefighter's crew provided immediate first aid and the 24-year-old was transported on a wheeled stretcher to the closest helipad.

There, he was flown to the Parks Canada Operations Compound in Jasper, where he was transferred to STARS Air Ambulance, but he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The man was a Calgary resident based out of the Rocky Mountain House Fire Base.

"This incident highlights the dangerous nature of wildland firefighting and the hazards that crew members encounter every day," a statement from the Jasper Wildfire Complex unified command said Sunday.

"Every single person responding to the Jasper Wildfire Complex is in mourning today for our friend and colleague," it continued. "The wildland fire community is small and every loss deeply impacts us all.

"We are eternally grateful for the personal sacrifices first responders offer to protect Canadians and their communities," it added. "Our hearts are with their family and friends in this difficult time."

Alberta Wildfire posted its condolences on X Sunday morning.

"Today we are mourning the loss of one of our own," they posted. "An Alberta Wildfire crew member was fatally injured yesterday while responding to the wildfire in Jasper. This morning we stood heartbroken with our partners as a procession passed by."

Prime Minister Trudeau also expressed his condolences Sunday, saying he was "heartbroken by the news that a firefighter has lost his life while battling the wildfires in Jasper. He served Albertans with unwavering bravery, and his loss is deeply felt."

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith posted her condolences on social media Sunday morning as well, as did forestry and parks minister Todd Loewen and public safety and emergency services minister Mike Ellis.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.