4 Calgary restaurants named to Open Table list of 100 healthy Canadian eateries

The first week of January is fueled by the good intentions of people determined to eat healthier and a new poll released Friday features four Calgary restaurants that have been named healthier than most.

Open Table released its Top 100 Restaurants With Healthy Bites, which it said in a media release is intended “to support everyone interested in eating healthier while still enjoying the social aspects of dining out.”

The popular foodie website said one barrier to healthier eating in many Canadians’ minds is location. It said 33 per cent of respondents think there aren’t many healthy dining restaurants in their area.

The list featured seven Alberta restaurants including four from Calgary:

Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant

Broken Plate Greek Restaurant YYC

River Café

Ten Foot Henry

“Fifty-five per cent of Canadians surveyed say their resolution is to eat healthier in 2024 but 62 per cent find it difficult to discover healthy restaurants OpenTable is here to support diners in finding the perfect restaurant for their New Year dining preferences with its diner-backed list,” said Matt Davis of OpenTable Canada.

The website acknowledged that many Canadians struggle to stick with their good intentions, and hopes that the list will encourage people to look for healthier options when eating out.

“What consumers don’t always realize is that wanting to eat better doesn’t mean having to avoid eating out,” said registered dietiitian and food blogger Abbey Sharp. “There are some simple practices you can put in place to better navigate a restaurant menu and maintain a balanced diet, including a focus on fiber and having sauces on the side.”

The list was created from an online survey of 2,000 consumers in Canada who enjoy going to restaurants. Canada was included as one of eight markets in a multimarket survey of 16,000 participants on the topic of eating and healthy restaurants. The survey took place between Nov. 13-27, 2023.

Other Alberta restaurants named to the list include Jasper's Raven Bistro, Banff's Sky Bistro, and the Heartland Cafe in Okotoks.