4 teens charged, 3 yet to be identified following violent armed robberies of Calgary stores

The Calgary Police Service say four 16-year-old boys face charges following an investigation into armed robberies of pharmacies, convenience stores and vape shops.

According to police, eight businesses across the city were robbed between Nov. 18 and Dec. 3 in "take-over style" attacks where the offenders had handguns and used physical violence on employees.

The suspects would rush the barriers or counter and assault staff members while demanding cash, drugs or nicotine products.

The victims in some of the robberies said they were threatened, punched, kicked and pistol-whipped.

"The level of violence victims are experiencing during these robberies is disturbing and has had traumatic effects," said Staff Sgt. Kathy Graham of the Calgary Police Service robbery unit. "Watching footage of these robberies and assaults is shocking and our investigators have been working tirelessly to apprehend and charge those responsible."

Investigators identified four suspects, all 16-year-old boys, and they were arrested between Dec. 14 and 19.

The accused face a combined 137 charges including robbery with a firearm, forcible content, disguise with intent to commit a crime and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police are attempting to identify three additional suspects, believed to be 16 or 17 years old, in connection with one of the robberies that occurred on Nov. 18 at the Pharmasave location in Martindale.

Surveillance footage from the robbery, which may be disturbing to some viewers as it shows employees being assault, has been released in the hope someone may recognize the offenders.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robberies is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.