4 Western Canadian ski resorts report snow in August

Seasons come and seasons go, but snow in August? It happened Wednesday in Sunshine Village for the second time in the past week, and a few other Western Canadian ski resorts as well.

The popular Banff ski destination posted a link to the park webcam Wednesday on social media, along with a photo of the mountains with a fine dusting of snowfall.

“Walking in a winter wonderland summer snow globe,” the resort’s social media team posted. “The weather can change quickly in @BanffNP, including snow in August at higher elevations such as @SunshineVillage pictured here!”

That post came on the heels of a similar posting on Aug. 23, about the first snowfall that took place last Wednesday.

Powder Magazine’s Matt Lorelli reported the first snowfall of the season, adding that Sunshine Village is usually one of the first North American ski resorts to open every season due to its northern location and high elevation.

He added that Sunshine’s projected opening date is Nov. 8.

Sunshine Village wasn't the only ski resort to report snow on Wednesday, either.

Nakiska, Lake Louise and Kicking Horse Ski Resort all featured snow shots on their respective social media feeds.

Kicking Horse, in Golden B.C., posted a snow shot on its Facebook page.

"Yes, it snowed here too. But now it can go away until October or November. We still have lots of biking, hiking, Via Ferrata-ing, Boo-visiting, sightseeing and Eagle's eye restaurant dining to do," they posted.

Snow fell on Kicking Horse Resort in Golden, B.C. Wednesday Aug. 28, 2024 (Photo: Facebook/Kicking Horse Resort)

Last year, Lake Louise and Mt. Norquay ski resorts both opened on Nov. 3.